Thomasene Fisher Bennett



Raleigh



Mary Thomasene Fisher Bennett, 87, died peacefully on March 12, 2019 at UNC Rex Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by family.



Thomasene was born May 11, 1931, the daughter of the late Elmore Way Fisher and Minnie Kirkpatrick Fisher, in the Fines Creek community of Haywood County, North Carolina, the youngest of five siblings. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Lucy Fisher Rogers, Hilda Fisher Mashburn and two brothers, James Wilson Fisher and Manford John Fisher. She is survived by her husband of over 68 years, Claude Berkley Bennett; a daughter Claudia Bennett Bazemore of Raleigh and a son Norman Way Bennett and his spouse Marco Antonio Morales of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; grandchildren Elizabeth Kirkpatrick Saylors (Jason) of Raleigh and Jonathan Andrew Bazemore (Anna) of Raleigh; three great grandchildren, Lucy Walker Saylors, Andrew Hudson Bazemore, and Myers Broughton Bazemore; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Being the baby of the family, she often said that she enjoyed being spoiled by her parents and older siblings. In other words, Thomasene enjoyed the attention. She even bragged about tagging along on her older brother's dates. She moved to Raleigh soon after high school to attend Rex Nursing School, and then later moved to Durham following her marriage to Claude Bennett. Thomasene adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren evidenced by her frequent offers to babysit, the many photographs displayed on her walls, and her love for proudly telling her friends about their greatest achievements.



Thomasene retired in 1993 from North Carolina State University where she spent many years working for the Dean of International Programs and ended her career as the Administrative Assistant for the University's Chancellor. She was a die-hard Wolfpack fan and she cherished the friendships she made and maintained with faculty and students over the years. Following her retirement, Thomasene enjoyed teaching preschoolers in Sunday School and spending time with her family.



A memorial service will be held at Greystone Baptist Church, 7509 Lead Mine Road on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Gathering Room at Greystone Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greystone Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 7509 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27615.



The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to the medical staff of North Carolina Heart and Vascular Hospital and the Rex Palliative Care team for their attention to and care of Thomasene.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home (www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com), 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019