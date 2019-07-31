Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church
238 Chalybeate Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Thurman "Rudy" Collins


1941 - 2019
Thurman "Rudy" Collins Obituary
Thurman Rudolph "Rudy" Collins

Fuquay-Varina

Thurman Rudolph "Rudy" Collins passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A celebration service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church, 238 Chalybeate Road, Fuquay-Varina.

Rudy was born April 9, 1941 in Harnett County to the late, Thurman and Lillian May Collins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Felgenhauer and niece, Debbie Lleiboeker.

He was a graduate of Boone Trail High School, Class of 1959. He was a Harnett County Commissioner for 12 years, 1978-1990. He was a member of Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church for 59 years and was an active church leader. He worked for a number of businesses, FCX, Farmers Cotton Oil, Kaiser Chemical, Rudy's Farm Center and Synagro, where he retired from in 2013.

Rudy is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Doris; sons, Michael (Dena) of Lillington, Marty (Cathy) of Fuquay-Varina; four grandchildren, Madison Yerby (Tanner), Morgan, Matthew, and Danielle; special aunt, Helen Collins; sisters-in-law, Shirley Potter (Conrad), Judy Ball (Len), Peggy Oakley (Andy), Vera Lee Denton; brother-in-law, Herbert Denton, Pete Denton, (Virginia); a niece, Kristie Lowery and numerous cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina and other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church Community Building Project.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019
