Thurman Randolph Barnes
1944 - 2020
Thurman Randolph Barnes

May 26, 1944 - May 19, 2020

Wilson

Thurman Randolph Barnes

May 26, 1944 – May 19, 2020

Randy Barnes, 75 of Wilson passed away Tuesday. A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Brandalyn Barnes Broadway and fiancé, Charles Banks Foxworth; grandchildren, Robert "Barnes" and Elizabeth Lee Broadway and his sister, Justine Barnes Corbett and special friend, Derek Bonshor.

Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.

Published in The News and Observer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
