Thurman Randolph Barnes
May 26, 1944 - May 19, 2020
Wilson
Thurman Randolph Barnes
May 26, 1944 – May 19, 2020
Randy Barnes, 75 of Wilson passed away Tuesday. A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Brandalyn Barnes Broadway and fiancé, Charles Banks Foxworth; grandchildren, Robert "Barnes" and Elizabeth Lee Broadway and his sister, Justine Barnes Corbett and special friend, Derek Bonshor.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News and Observer on May 22, 2020.