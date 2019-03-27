|
Tim Leach
Holly Springs
Tim Leach of 114 Aldeburgh Ct., Holly Springs, NC passed away, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Apex First Baptist Church located at 419 S. Salem St., Apex, NC. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Kim, 2 daughters: Remikka and Tamikka; 3 stepchildren: Kyle, David, and Melissa; 7 grandchildren: Savannah, Dominick, Cameron, Dawson, Miyah, Zaleyah, and Jacob; 8 brothers and 3 sisters. He is also survived by 4 aunts, 2 uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Albright Funeral Home, Apex, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019