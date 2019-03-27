Home

Albright Funeral Home
500 South Salem Street
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8329
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Apex First Baptist Church
419 S. Salem St
Apex, NC
Tim Leach Obituary
Tim Leach

Holly Springs

Tim Leach of 114 Aldeburgh Ct., Holly Springs, NC passed away, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Apex First Baptist Church located at 419 S. Salem St., Apex, NC. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM prior to the service.

He is survived by his wife, Kim, 2 daughters: Remikka and Tamikka; 3 stepchildren: Kyle, David, and Melissa; 7 grandchildren: Savannah, Dominick, Cameron, Dawson, Miyah, Zaleyah, and Jacob; 8 brothers and 3 sisters. He is also survived by 4 aunts, 2 uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Albright Funeral Home, Apex, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019
