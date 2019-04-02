Timothy G. Broome



February 25, 1944 - March 31, 2019



Smithfield



Timothy G. Broome, age 75, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born February 25, 1944 in Union County he was a son of the late Oscar Whitfield and Irma Hinson Broome. Tim was a civil engineer and his career in water and wastewater began in 1968. He came to Johnston County in 1974 when he joined the firm of Ragsdale Consultants. After Ragdale Consultants was sold to McKim and Creed Engineers, he remained with the company until 1997, when he became Director of Public Utilities with Johnston County. He retired from the County in 2013 but remained employed on a part-time basis as a consultant. Tim had a full and active life enjoying the activities he loved with family and friends. His interests included tennis, yardwork, cycling, snowmobiling, dog sledding, but his true passion was snow skiing.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. William Holliday and Rev. Meagan Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Wesley Hall just prior to the service.



Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Sandra Gurley Broome; son, Timothy Daniel Broome of Smithfield; daughter, Angela Broome Fortier and husband Bill of Knightdale; brother, O. Whitfield Broome, Jr. of Charlottesville, VA: grandson, Jeffrey Michael Hare; former wife, Phyllis Cook Broome of Knightdale; special nephew, Jeffrey Littleton of Micro; special niece, Mary Sandra Hall of Pine Level; and his beloved dogs, Dakota, Dillon, and Daphne. They brought him many hours of enjoyment.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to SECU Hospice House Volunteer Fund, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.



