Timothy Wayne Cole



September 2, 1953 - May 23, 2019



Southern Pines



Timothy W. Cole, age 65, of Southern Pines passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 "Taken To Soon".



Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 200 E New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC. Officiating will be Dr. Tom Allen. Burial will follow at Culdee Presbyterian Church, 913 NC Hwy 73, West End, NC 27376



Tim played with different Scottish Bands: Charlotte Caledonian Pipe Band, NCSU Pipes & Drums, Cameron Pipe Band (3 years), St. Andrews University of North Carolina. He was a dedicated employee of Pinehurst Resort & Country Club for 35 years.



Surviving are his sister, Gale C. Rountrey & husband, Jim; first cousin, Marla McGowan of Carthage; one niece and nephew; two second cousins and many relatives in the area.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: North American Academy of Piping and Drumming, P/M Sandy Jones, 141 Cable Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or St. Andrews University Pipe Band, Scottish Heritage Center, St. Andrews University or The First Tee of the Sandhills, PO Box 3791, Pinehurst, NC 28374.



Powell Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the Cole Family.



Online condolences may be made at www.PinesFunerals.com. Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019