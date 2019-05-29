Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home & Crematory
160 E. New Hampshire Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
910-692-6161
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
200 E New York Avenue
Southern Pines, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Cole


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Cole Obituary
Timothy Wayne Cole

September 2, 1953 - May 23, 2019

Southern Pines

Timothy W. Cole, age 65, of Southern Pines passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 "Taken To Soon".

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 200 E New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC. Officiating will be Dr. Tom Allen. Burial will follow at Culdee Presbyterian Church, 913 NC Hwy 73, West End, NC 27376

Tim played with different Scottish Bands: Charlotte Caledonian Pipe Band, NCSU Pipes & Drums, Cameron Pipe Band (3 years), St. Andrews University of North Carolina. He was a dedicated employee of Pinehurst Resort & Country Club for 35 years.

Surviving are his sister, Gale C. Rountrey & husband, Jim; first cousin, Marla McGowan of Carthage; one niece and nephew; two second cousins and many relatives in the area.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: North American Academy of Piping and Drumming, P/M Sandy Jones, 141 Cable Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or St. Andrews University Pipe Band, Scottish Heritage Center, St. Andrews University or The First Tee of the Sandhills, PO Box 3791, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Powell Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the Cole Family.

Online condolences may be made at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now