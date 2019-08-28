|
|
Timothy E. Burris
November 5, 1949 ~ August 24, 2019
Youngsville
Timothy Eugene Burris, 69, of Youngsville passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare with his family by his side. He was born in Peoria, IL on November 5, 1949 to the late Blaine and Margaret Powell Burris. Timothy was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies, working in his yard and spending time with his friends in his garage.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Moss Burris; daughters, Julie Motzinger (Jeff), Heather Izzo (Anthony Krawczyk); son, Chad Burris (Tammy); step-children, Gina Gurschino (Eddie), Brian Judkins (Jenny), fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild and his special companion, Lucky.
A private celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to honor Tim may do so with donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Dementia Alliance, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Arrangements are being handled by First Cremation Society. Online condolences may be made to www.firstcremation.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019