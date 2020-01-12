|
Timothy Richardson Goulding
September 18, 1947 - December 11, 2019
Cary
Timothy Richardson Goulding, 72, of Cary, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends, on December 11, 2019.
Tim was born at Duke Hospital in Durham on September 18, 1947, to parents Virginia Richardson and William Muirhead Goulding, then living in Chapel Hill. While his father's study and work periodically took the family to Chicago and Pittsburgh, PA, Tim spent much of his childhood and most of his adult life in Raleigh. Some of his earliest memories were of growing up on farmland on Rogers Lane, then owned by his late maternal grandfather, George D. Richardson. As children, Tim and his late cousin Bob Kellam helped harvest tobacco in the fields, riding mule-drawn sleds filled with tobacco leaves to be strung on sticks and hung in barns for curing. A graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, Tim attended Mt. Union College (now University of Mt. Union) in Alliance, Ohio. He served his country in a Finance Detachment of the U.S. Army's First Logistical Command in Vietnam. A co-founder and partner in River Meadows Kennels, he also managed Raleigh Turfgrass, a business owned by his aunt and uncle, Carol and Jack Upham. He had a career with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier until retirement, after which he was employed by CertiFit, Inc., for ten years.
A quietly observant, methodical person, Tim liked math and could often be found with a pencil in hand to help think through problems, strategies or crossword puzzles. He had a keen interest in growing garden plants, many from seed, especially tomatoes that he shared and often planted for loved ones. His research, advice and hands-on help with gardening and landscaping issues were appreciated by many. He enjoyed family camping, travel, and had a great love and understanding of animals and pets. He was an avid reader of local and national news and always open for a thoughtful discussion. He is fondly remembered by those who knew him well for his dry, subtle sense of humor. Tim treasured day-to-day family life with his devoted wife Eugenia (Gina) Huffman Goulding, whom he married October 11, 1975, and their son, David Richardson Goulding, of Morrisville, who survive. Other survivors include sisters Margaret Goulding Ellis, Raleigh and Anne Goulding Foster (husband Ted), Annapolis, MD; brother-in-law Scott Huffman (wife Patricia), Wendell; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service and celebration of Tim's life will be held on January 18, 2020 at 2 pm, Brown-Wynne Funeral home, Cary Chapel, 200 Southeast Maynard Road, Cary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation or Transitions LifeCare.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020