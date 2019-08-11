Home

Adams Funeral Home
307 Main Ave Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
(828) 632-2291
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
307 Main Ave
Taylorsville, NC
Timothy Havey


1941 - 2019
Timothy Griffith Havey

February 25, 1941 - June 1, 2019

Taylorsville

Timothy Griffith Havey, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Tim struggled with serious orthopedic and coronary issues for many years and valiantly fought cancer during the past two years. Tim's wife Marilyn Ruth Somers passed away in 2016. Tim was born February 25,,1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Farrell Fisher Havey and Mary Griffith Havey. He graduated from Shortridge High School in 1959 and Indiana University in 1963. Tim served in the US Army from 1965-1967 after which he returned to Chapel Hill. He worked for the Employment Security Commission of North Carolina for years before retiring due to injuries from an accident. Tim worked in the Durham office for his entire career, and was much beloved by his co-workers. Tim was a sculptor, calligrapher, numismatist, military historian and woodcarver. Tim was a member and officer of the Durham Rifle and Pistol club for several decades and was a Master Class pistol shooter. He was awarded the title of Distinguished Pistol Shooter with the United States Military Service Pistol. Tim will be remembered by his friends and family for his wonderful and kind spirit, consideration for others, and his brilliant sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Havey. He is survived by his niece, Catarina Havey Hosler, grandniece Chance Hosler, and grandnephew James Hosler, all of Santa Cruz, California. A memorial will be held on August 24 at 2pm at Adams Funeral Home 307 Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC.
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019
