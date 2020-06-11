Timothy Lee Atkinson
1987 - 2020
Timothy Lee Atkinson

July 30, 1987 - May 19, 2020

Garner

Timothy Lee Atkinson, 32, passed away Tuesday, May 19th at his home.

Timothy grew up in Garner and graduated from Garner Senior High School in 2005. Timothy was an avid game player, skateboarder and a computer whiz. He was a well-respected and valued employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles for 10 years where his knowledge and computer skills made him a go to person.

Left to mourn his memory are his mother, Cynthia K. Atkinson; his brother, Jeffrey S. Atkinson, of the home; his father, David Atkinson (Jan) of Clayton; his paternal grandmother, Bloise Atkinson. He was also survived by his ex-wife, Jessica Campbell and step-daughter, Juliana; Aunts, Diane Rose, Angela Sample, Lynn Driver, Emily Driver and Shelly Oakley; uncles, Jerry Rose, Joe Sample, Edward Drive, A.V. Driver, Alan Atkinson and Michael Atkinson.

He was pre-deceased by his maternal grandmother, Ella Louise Scott; step-grandfather, George Scott; grandfather, Edward Lewis Driver and paternal grandfather, Ruffin Atkinson.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the Atkinson family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The News and Observer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
