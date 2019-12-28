|
|
Timothy R. Marshall
10/15/1960 - 12/07/2019
Knightdale
Timothy R. Marshall,59, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. Tim served in the U.S. Army from 1980-1984. He had the appearance of a big grizzly bear but he had a big, loving heart of gold and was a big teddy bear. His presence will forever be missed.
Tim is survived by three brothers, John Super (Linda) of Raleigh, Thomas E. Marshall (Cindy) of Tennessee and Richard L. Marshall of New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents Lee Roy and Linda Marshall and his sister Janet Havens.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 28, 2019