Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Marshall


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Marshall Obituary
Timothy R. Marshall

10/15/1960 - 12/07/2019

Knightdale

Timothy R. Marshall,59, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. Tim served in the U.S. Army from 1980-1984. He had the appearance of a big grizzly bear but he had a big, loving heart of gold and was a big teddy bear. His presence will forever be missed.

Tim is survived by three brothers, John Super (Linda) of Raleigh, Thomas E. Marshall (Cindy) of Tennessee and Richard L. Marshall of New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents Lee Roy and Linda Marshall and his sister Janet Havens.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -