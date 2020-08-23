1/
Timothy Marshall
1960 - 2020
Timothy R. Marshall

10/15/1960 - 12/07/2019

Knightdale

Timothy R. Marshall,59, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. Tim served in the U.S. Army from 1980-1984. He had the appearance of a big grizzly bear but he had a big, loving heart of gold and was a big teddy bear. His presence will forever be missed.

Tim is survived by three brothers, John Super (Linda) of Raleigh, Thomas E. Marshall (Cindy) of Tennessee and Richard L. Marshall of New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents Lee Roy and Linda Marshall and his sister Janet Havens.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Due to Covid-19, face coverings and social distancing are requested.

Memorial contributions in Tim's memory may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Guest Book sponsored by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory

