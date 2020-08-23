Timothy R. Marshall
10/15/1960 - 12/07/2019
Knightdale
Timothy R. Marshall,59, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. Tim served in the U.S. Army from 1980-1984. He had the appearance of a big grizzly bear but he had a big, loving heart of gold and was a big teddy bear. His presence will forever be missed.
Tim is survived by three brothers, John Super (Linda) of Raleigh, Thomas E. Marshall (Cindy) of Tennessee and Richard L. Marshall of New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents Lee Roy and Linda Marshall and his sister Janet Havens.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Due to Covid-19, face coverings and social distancing are requested.
Memorial contributions in Tim's memory may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.