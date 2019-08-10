|
Timothy Shannon Armstrong
March 15, 1959 - August 6, 2019
Raleigh
Tim Armstrong, 60, beloved father, sailor, and engineer passed away on Tuesday, August 6th surrounded by family and friends.
Born to Harold and Betty Ruth Gregory Armstrong in Mecklenburg County, Tim was the youngest of four children and born into a large extended family. Tim graduated from Enloe High School in 1977 and entered the Naval Service where he served as a Sonar Tech and Electrical Engineer. He completed multiple tours including the Mediterranean Sea where the USS Capadonno won her first Battle Efficiency "E". Tim was part of a major NATO Exercise where they won another Battle "E". He was so accomplished in this regard that NATO Embassies would call and ask for him by name. From there he served in South America, Lebanon, Cuba, the Norwegian Sea and Fjords, and, as Tim would fondly say, "every other God-forsaken place in between". Tim took the knowledge and work ethic instilled in him by the Navy and catapulted himself to success in the technology world at EDO, Imonics, Lucent, and Tekelec.
Tim never knew a stranger. He instantly disarmed others with his charm, warm heart, and hearty laugh. Tim was quick to make friends and held on to them for life. His love for his family, USS Capadonno shipmates, co-workers at Tekelec, and his hiking friends knew no bounds. He loved fishing, photography, the ocean, driving his Mustang, hiking the North Carolina mountains and his black lab, Duke.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Harold; his mother, Betty Ruth; his brother, David and his sister, Gail. He is survived by a brother, Jeff (Martha); daughter, Shannon (Josh); son Timothy William (Lucy); grandsons, Jacob and Charlie; granddaughter, Guinevere; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 11th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Angier (300 E. McIver Street). The family will receive visitors from 2:00–3:00pm at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roc Solid Foundation and MS Society.
Condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 10, 2019