Todd Browning Delk


1977 - 2019
Todd Browning Delk Obituary
Todd Browning Delk

July 20, 1977 - October 8, 2019

Raleigh

Todd Delk of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away on October 8th near his childhood home in Shipman, Virginia.

He was the son of Bar Delk and Doris Johnson Delk of Lovingston, Virginia.

Todd is survived by his parents, his brother, Clay and his family, and a wide community of friends and family in the Virginia and North Carolina.

Celebrations of Todd's life will be held at a later date in Lovingston, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. Memorial arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, Virginia (434-263-4097).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at appalachiantrail.org.

More details can be found on Wells/Sheffield's Facebook page at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 13, 2019
