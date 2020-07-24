1/1
Tola Lewis
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Tola Ethridge Lewis, Jr.

July 7, 1945 - July 19. 2020

Elizabeth City

Tola "Toby" Ethridge Lewis, Jr., age 75, of West Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, NC died July 19, 2020 at his home. Born in Columbia, SC on July 7, 1945 to the late Tola Ethridge Lewis, Sr., and Hettie Willetts Lewis, he was the husband of Emily Stevenson Lewis of the residence. Tola was the Director of Veterans Affairs until his retirement. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, the Fellowship Sunday School Class, and the NC Baptist Men's Disaster Relief. Tola belonged to many organizations including the Albemarle Sound Base NC Submarine Veterans, American Legion Post # 126, American Legion Post #126 Legion Riders, and National Karate Jiu Jitsu Union. Many accolades and awards were bestowed upon Tola such as being the recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, Hanshi Tola E. Lewis 9th degree black belt Shito-Ryu-Karate-Do, was the second director of NKJU, and received the NKJU Certificate of Merit.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Toby I. (Diana) Lewis and C. Andy (Jessie) Lewis; a sister, Angela L. (Elwood) Conary; and his grandchildren, Christian Feliccia, Isabella Lewis, Angelina Lewis, and Penny "P J" Lewis. He was predeceased by a sister, Anita Moreland; the mother of his children, Mrs. Martha C. Lewis; and his stepfather, W. Ernest Lewis.

Memorial services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church Gym with the Rev. Dr. Farren Roper officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service. Inurnment will take place at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NC Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Fund in care of Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The family will receive visitors at 1615 West Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Lewis family. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
JUL
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
He was a very special person to all that knew him. Will be greatly missed.
Alene Cartwright
Family
