Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Crosby Burket Funeral Home
Omaha, NC
Tom Miya


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tom Miya Obituary
Tom S. Miya

April 6. 1923 - May 30, 2019

Omaha, Nebraska

Served as Dean School of Pharmacy, and Professor School of Medicine, Department of Pharmacology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, from 1977-1992. Survived by daughter Pamela and brother Harry. Services will be held on June 27 at 1:30 at the Crosby Burket Funeral Home in Omaha. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy (HETRA) 10130 S. 222nd St. Gretna, NE 68028.
Published in The News & Observer on June 23, 2019
