Tom S. Miya
April 6. 1923 - May 30, 2019
Omaha, Nebraska
Served as Dean School of Pharmacy, and Professor School of Medicine, Department of Pharmacology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, from 1977-1992. Survived by daughter Pamela and brother Harry. Services will be held on June 27 at 1:30 at the Crosby Burket Funeral Home in Omaha. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy (HETRA) 10130 S. 222nd St. Gretna, NE 68028.
Published in The News & Observer on June 23, 2019