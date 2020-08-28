Tommie W. Whitley
April 22, 1959 – August 26, 2020
WILLOW SPRING
Tommie Wade Whitley, 61, passed away Wednesday at his home. A native of Johnston County, Tommie was the son of Hilda Whitley and the late Wade Stanley Whitley.
In addition to his mother, Tommie is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie W. Whitley; daughter, Jami White and husband, Brandon; sister, Lisa Ogburn; grandchildren, Caiden White and Zander White; and a large and loving extended family.
Tommie was the owner and operator of Whitley Metals Inc. and a deacon at Red Hill P.F.W.B. Church in Coats. He served his community as a firefighter at the 50/210 Fire Department and retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, fishing, boating and his tractors.
Funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 AM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Angier. Burial will follow the service at Fellowship Community Cemetery, Angier.
Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
.