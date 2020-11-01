1/1
Tommy Steele Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Tommy Steele, Jr.

Raleigh

Dr. Tommy Steele, Jr., 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in praise to the Lord for His wonderful blessings in life at a place and time to be announced.

Born June 20, 1932, Mr. Steele was a native of Raleigh, NC, finishing high school there in 1950. Gratitude is expressed to the schools he graduated from, and to their contribution to his life: Wheaton College; Temple Baptist Theological Seminary, a division of Tennessee Temple University; and Covington Theological Seminary, where he received the Bachelor of Arts, Master of Divinity, and Doctor of Ministry degrees, respectively.

Foremost in life, has been his dear wife and wonderful helpmeet in the work of the Lord, Golda B. Steele. She has been by his side in pastoral ministry, radio ministry, and revival meetings all around the U.S. She is a delight and blessing for which praise is given to God.

Praise to the Lord is also given for his lovely parents, Thomas E. Steele, Sr., and Irene R. Steele, to whom so much is owed. Also so much appreciated is his sister, Ellen S. Garris in growing up together and in life.

Pride in and love to the precious daughters, Karen S. Hood and Jennifer S. Greeson, and their husbands Glenn Hood and David Greeson, respectively, is given with all my heart for them!

Also, what a great joy the grandsons Brent and Bryan Hood, and Jonathan and Matthew Greeson have been!

Then, praise and thanksgiving is expressed to the places it has been a privilege to serve as a pastoral worker: Cove City Baptist Church, Cove City, NC; Merry Oaks Baptist Church, Moncure, NC; Northside Gospel Chapel, Victoria, VA; and Siler City Chapel, Siler City, NC.

Also, there were meetings all around the U.S., giving chalk talks, trumpet music, youth and radio work and ministry.

To God be the glory.

------------------------------------

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved