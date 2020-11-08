1/1
Dr. Tommy Steele Jr.
1932 - 2020
Dr. Tommy Steele, Jr.

June 20, 1932 - October 29, 2020

Raleigh

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Nov. 22nd at 3 pm at Faith Bible Fellowship (1905 Garner Glen Dr. in Raleigh).

For his full tribute, please visit www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Faith Bible Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
November 1, 2020
Dear Jennifer this is John wilder from food lion. I just wanted to give you my deepest condolences on the passing of your dad. He was a very sweet man who without a doubt showed the love of God everywhere he went. Rest assured that your dad is in the presence of the Almighty God. IL always remember his warm and loving heart. Please let me know if there's anything you need. Love you always John wilder
John Wilder
Friend
