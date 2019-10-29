|
Toni Cubillas Woods
November 9, 1940 - October 25, 2019
Cary
Toni Woods died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary, NC. She was 78 years old.
She was born in Miami, Florida and attended Stetson University. While there, she joined Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, leaving Stetson to help found a chapter of that sorority at the University of Georgia. She graduated from UGA with a BS in Bacteriology. Toni later went to Georgia State University, obtaining a Masters in Biology. She worked with the Centers for Disease Control for almost 20 years before retiring.
Toni was a lifelong member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
In retirement, she lived 15 years in the Big Canoe, Georgia community.
Toni was an avid reader and painter. She maintained contact with friends from work, sorority, and various charitable and hobby groups. She also loved traveling, with friends or by herself; traveling America, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. The trips gave her a new perspective and rich memories.
She is survived by her sister, Susan Grayson and two children: James Michael Woods and Ann Evans Amadou. In addition, there are five much-loved grandchildren: Alexander Patrick Woods, Sean Noel Woods, Madeline Michele Woods, Zakari Antonio Amadou and Isaish James Amadou.
Memorial donations may be made to the or Dorcas Ministries of Cary, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 29, 2019