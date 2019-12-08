|
Tony Crumpler
Durham
Tony Crumpler, 56, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born in Durham to his parents, Norman Crumpler and Vivian Lee Efird.
Mr. Crumpler attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Durham. He worked at Duke Medical Center for 25 years in application support. Tony was a 1981 graduate of Northern High School and he also attended UNC. He was an avid Duke fan and loved golf, music, books, the beach and above all his family.
In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by his step father, James M. Efird; step-mother, Bess Crumpler; wife, Teresa F. Crumpler; daughters, Heather D. Holloway (Bryan), Taylor E. Salmon Wuliger (Daniel), Cheryl Tegan Crumpler-Hall; grandchildren, Riley Holloway, Rowan Holloway, Ryan Holloway; and half-sisters, Cindy Crumpler-Harris, Michelle E. Rosen.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Dr. Rick Finley and Rev. Dr. James "Mickey" Efird officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Duke Cancer Institute: Attn: Office of Development, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 8, 2019