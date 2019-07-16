Tony Allen Currin



November 27, 1939 - July 13, 2019



Wilmington



Tony Allen Currin of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born November 27, 1939 in Harnett County, North Carolina to Dovie Stephenson Currin and Julius C. Currin, Tony spent his childhood and young adult years in the tobacco farming communities of Harnett County and Fuquay Varina where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Johanna Painter Currin. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, his daughter Tonya Currin Cumalander and husband, Mark of Wrightsville Beach, NC and Fuquay Varina, NC; son David A Currin and wife, Colleen of Fuquay Varina, NC; grandson Evan Cumalander and wife, Julie of Carolina Beach, NC; grandson Brennan Cumalander, of Fuquay Varina, NC; granddaughters Reagan Currin and Tatum Currin of Fuquay Varina, NC; sister Judy Currin Powell of Anderson, SC; brother Steve Currin and wife, Wanda of Fuquay Varina, NC; brother in law Tony Painter and wife, Kay of Clayton, NC; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.



A determined and successful businessman, Tony's began his early career in the automobile industry as a car salesman and later became general manager and part owner of Helmold Ford in Cary, NC until his retirement in 1980. Upon retirement he followed his creative passion and pursued a successful career as a land developer and builder in the Cary, Fuquay and Wilmington areas. Tony was an avid boater and fisherman in his earlier years which he enjoyed in the Morehead City area making many trips out to the Gulf Stream with his regular group of fishing buddies. Upon moving to Wilmington in the mid-nineties he spent most of his leisure time on the golf course and he particularly enjoyed his "noon group" of golf buddies, with whom he played for years, and the other friends he and Johanna met at Landfall Country Club.



Always the well-dressed man, you rarely saw Tony in anything but his Italian leather shoes, pressed slacks, classic golf shirt and fedora or visor, depending on the season. Tony also was the life of the party with a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. His family and friends will always remember him as a fun-loving person who enjoyed his life to the fullest.



Tony was happiest when he was with his wife and family at their home in Landfall, especially on his back porch with a scotch and a smoke, or out on one of the beautiful barrier islands of his adopted New Hanover County, grilling, dancing the shag with wife, Johanna, to their favorite beach music songs and sharing funny stories of his many adventures with his kids and grandkids whom he dearly loved.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and nurses assistants of Lower Cape Fear Hospice who took such compassionate care of Tony in his final days and also the nurses and assistants on the 2nd floor of New Hanover Regional Hospital who took care of him in the weeks preceding his death. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's memory to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, www.lcfh.org, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. A Celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date, to be determined by his family.



"We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give"- Winston Churchill.



Thank you dear husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and friend for living out these words, for your caring and giving spirit and for touching the lives of so many people. Your memory, love and generosity will live on in our hearts- Your loving family.



Andrews Market Street Chapel Published in The News & Observer on July 16, 2019