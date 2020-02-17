Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Glenaire
Cary, NC
View Map
Tony Houser


1931 - 2020
Tony Houser Obituary
John Anthony

"Tony" Houser

Cary

John Anthony "Tony" Houser, 88, of Cary, NC, passed away, February 13, 2020. He was born September 15, 1931 in Shelby, NC to Everett Alvin Houser Jr. and Elizabeth Anthony Houser.

Tony graduated from Catawba College and worked as an Analyst for the Employment Security Commission for over 40 years. He was a Mason and a member of the Lions Club. He was also a member of Fairmont United Methodist Church in Raleigh, NC.

Tony is survived by his wife, Gloria K. Houser of Cary, NC; brother, Everett Alvin "Jack" Houser III of Colorado Springs, CO; nieces, Elizabeth Spafford, Amy Shull, Ruth Schallert and Susan Larimore; and nephew, Paul Whetstone.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Peggy Houser and brother-in-law, Paul Whetstone Jr. and his wife, Elmira.

A memorial service will be held 11 am Monday, February 17th at Glenaire in Cary, NC. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairmont United Methodist Church, 2501 Clark Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2020
