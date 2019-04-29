Tony Maurice Bailey



March 31, 1958 - April 24, 2019



Zebulon



Tony M. Bailey, age 61 of Zebulon passed away at Signature Healthcare of Chapel Hill on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Tony was born in Raleigh and lived near Zebulon until he moved to live with his mother at Oak Hill Living Center in Angier, NC. Tony attended Corinth Holders School and Southern Christian Academy.



Tony was passionate about UNC Tarheel sports. He served as scorekeeper for various local softball teams. He loved his Baptist Tabernacle family.



Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Wilson Bailey and Alma Garrett Bailey, his paternal grandparents J.L. "Tom" and Myrtie Hinnant Bailey, and his maternal grandmother Lucille Glosson. He is survived by his brother Michael Bailey of Durham and his sister Diane Bailey Dyson (Doug) of Calabash. He is also survived by his niece Brooke Bailey Zepeda (David) of Wendell, nephews, Shea Bailey (Megan) of High Point, Donnie Eason (Andrea) and Dwayne Carlisle of Raleigh and Dayle Eason and niece Darla Satter (Rob) of Yadkinville. Also nephew Charles Dyson (Christy) Greensboro.



Visitation of family will be held at 6 PM at Baptist Tabernacle Church, 1599 NC Hwy 231, Wendell on Thursday May 2nd followed by a memorial service at 7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Tony's memory may be made to UNC Medical Foundation, School of Medicine, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary