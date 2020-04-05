|
|
Dr. Tony Mitchell
January 10, 1948 - April 1, 2020
Cary
Dr. Tony L. Mitchell, Lt. Colonel, USAF Ret.
Tony Mitchell, son of R.T. and Doretha Mitchell stepped into the arms of his savior Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Lumberton, NC along with his nine siblings.
He excelled academically throughout his lifetime, receiving bachelor's, master's and Ph.D degrees from NC A&T, Georgia Tech and NC State respectively. After a distinguished career in the Air Force, Tony came back to NC State as Director of Minority Programs, and later Dean of Student Services in the College of Engineering. During this time he and another professor were invited to Washington, DC to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Math , and Engineering Mentoring for minority and women students.He became an Emeritus Professor in 2011 when retired.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of forty nine years, Carolyn; sons Anthony and Gary (Miranda) of Va. and Kevin-Noa of California.
A beloved mother, Mrs. Doretha Mitchell of Lumberton, NC; sisters, Velma Blue (Marshall), Clarice Wesley (Jeremiah) of Va., Susan Mitchell of NC; brothers, Will and Rondy of Lumberton, Danny and Tom (Sonja), of Va.; three and a half grandchildren, two great grandsons; and a great host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, neighbors, church family and students whom he has mentored through the years.The world has lost an exceptional soul, but Heaven is smiling as it welcomes him home.
A memorial service will be scheduled later in the year.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020