|
|
Tony Wayne Creech
02/12/1948 - December 14, 2019
Sims
Tony Wayne Creech
February 12, 1948 – December 14, 2019
Tony Wayne Creech, 71 of Sims passed away Saturday. His funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Ronnie Aycock will officiate.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home.
Tony is survived by his wife, Shirley Faison Creech of the home; daughter, Angie Morgan and husband, Mike of Sims; son, Matt Creech and wife, Wendy of Sims; grandson, Mason Morgan of Sims; sister, Annette Adams and husband, Sherwood of Wendell; brother, Bobby Creech and wife, Nancy of Myrtle Beach and several other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Efird Wayne Creech and Eula Frances Reaves Creech and his sister, Linda Faye Lowery.
Following his tour in Vietnam, Tony embarked on a thirty year plus career with Lowe's Companies, Inc. Through his Lowe's career, he made many long-term relationships within the community. After retiring from Lowe's, Tony fulfilled his dream of becoming a homebuilder, like his father.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Veteran's Residential Services, 2500 Nash Street, Suite E, Wilson, North Carolina 27896.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019