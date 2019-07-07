|
Tonya Longmire
Raleigh
Tonya Longmire, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Bob Floyd Talbott and Jeanette Virginia Fears Talbott. In addition to her parents, Ms. Longmire was also predeceased by her brother, Tim Talbott.
Ms. Longmire is survived by her daughters, Crystal Almanzar, Jessica Longmire; sister, Cyndi Cotton; grandson, Saveyon Levine; niece, Cassidy Cotton; aunt, Shelby Colclough; uncles, Frank Day, Clint Day; and numerous cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019