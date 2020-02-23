Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Pilot Baptist Church
8103 NC 39
Zebulon, NC
Torchie Stallings

Torchie Stallings Obituary
Torchie Denton Stallings

Zebulon

Torchie Denton Stallings, 81, of the Pilot Community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Pilot Baptist Church, 8103 NC 39, Zebulon, NC 27597. Burial will follow in the Stallings Family Cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends following the burial at the Family Life Center and other times at the home of Jill and Wayne Owen, 385 Clyde Pearce Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.

Full obituary and condolences to the family at poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2020
