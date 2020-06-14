Tracy Stefansky
Raleigh
Tracy Lynne Stefansky, 59, of Raleigh, lost her near lifelong battle with anorexia nervosa on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born in Fayetteville, N.C. on October 31, 1960 to Gloria and Henry Stefanski.
A 1983 cum laude graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Tracy worked as an Admissions Counselor for Methodist College in Fayetteville and on the political campaigns of many notable Republicans through the years.
Tracy was a multi-sport athlete at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, lettering in basketball, softball and tennis. Though not a big sports fan after college, she did enjoy Wolfpack football on occasion and watching NASCAR on television with her Dad. Tracy was a kind and generous person who helped her Mom with grocery shopping and doctor's visits as her Mom grew older. As a volunteer for Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, she gave back to the community, participating in many fundraising events. During the last months of her life she expressed an interest in helping teenage girls and young women in their struggles with anorexia. Sadly, that was not to be.
She was very sociable and had a knack for putting people at ease, especially those she met for the very first time. Within the family she was famous for her disarming interviewing skills and her ability to extract the most intimate details of someone's life in a matter of a few minutes. For those who really knew her, Tracy was stubborn to the core, a true person of habit. She was very fond of her nieces and nephews and would rather talk about them than anything else. Her favorite flower was the hydrangea and she would often comment on the special beauty of the ones along her Mom's back porch.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Jean and Henry, and brother Guy Stefanski, formerly of Raleigh, NC. Left to cherish Tracy's memory are brothers Robert Stefansky of Leland, NC, Cole Stefansky of Raleigh, NC, Stan Stefansky and wife, Krystyna, of Virginia Beach, VA, and sister-in-law Deborah Stefanski of Raleigh, NC, also nieces and nephews: Todd, Angela, Christopher, Delany, Emma, Lauren, Lindsey; great grandnieces and nephew, Miranda, Lauren, Shannon, and Seth.
To honor Tracy's life, the family would appreciate donations in her name to The Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders – UNC School of Medicine at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The family is grateful for their help. Please follow the link at give.unc.edu.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.