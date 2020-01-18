|
|
Treva Mitchell Jones
1945-2019
Raleigh
Treva Mitchell Jones of Raleigh, a well respected reporter for the Raleigh Times and the News and Observer for more than three decades, died January 18, 2019 at Transitions Life-Care in Raleigh after a three-year battle with lung and liver cancer She was 73. After Treva retired, she served on the boards of the Raleigh City Museum, the Raleigh Historic Districts Commission, and the Historic Resources and Museum Advisory Board. She was married for nearly 50 years to William Duke Jones Jr. of Raleigh who misses her very much.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 18, 2020