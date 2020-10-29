Marion "Trey" Daniels Brown III
Sanford
Mr. Marion Daniels Brown III, "Trey", 49, of Sanford, NC, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC after a long battle with pulmonary disease.
Trey was born on October 30, 1970 in Sanford, NC, to Caroline C. Brown, of Sanford, NC and Marion D. Brown Jr., of Germantown, TN. After graduating from Lee Senior High School in 1989, he went on to study the arts at Barton College in Wilson, NC.
He is survived by his parents; brother, Ashley Brown (Amy); sister, Megan Howard (Tim); and brother, Kevin Brown; maternal grandmother Cassie May Coppage; three nieces, Brittany Miller(Levi), Danielle Brown and Ashlyn Howard; one nephew, Aden Howard and a host of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
in his name, an organization that he held close to his heart after his own battle with cancer. A private service of remembrance will be held at a later date.