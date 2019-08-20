|
|
Leslie Pierce Johnson "Tripp"
Raleigh
Leslie Pierce Johnson "Tripp" left this life for his heavenly home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He passed away peacefully at his home on the island of Sunset Beach. Tripp was born in Charlotte, NC on March 30, 1954 and grew up in Raleigh, NC.
He is survived by his three sons, Greyson Pierce Johnson, Robert Sawyer Johnson, Matthew Grey Johnson, and his grandson Logan Pierce Johnson. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Johnson Hines (Tony), and his sisters-in-law, Gail Hanson Barham ( Mac), Carolyn Hanson, Anne Hanson, and Amelia Hanson Holland (Paul).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Amy Hanson Johnson, and by his parents Marjorie Boseman Johnson, and Leslie P. Johnson, Jr. (Les).
Tripp graduated from Sanderson High School and from Atlantic Christian College, where he and Amy attended and was a dedicated member of the fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi. Tripp was a devoted father, husband, son and brother. He had an amazing love for the water and fishing. He always made friends with everyone around, and truly believed in the people surrounding him.
A Service to Celebrate Tripp's life will be held at 3:00p.m., Thursday, August 22nd at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, followed by a time of visitation at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Amy H. Johnson Scholarship Fund in care of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Rd. Raleigh, NC 27608.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 20, 2019