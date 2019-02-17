Troy Allen Peoples



April 27, 1948 - February 13, 2019



Raleigh



Troy Allen Peoples, 70, of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 13, 2019 from Pulmonary Fibrosis.



Troy was born in Henderson, NC on April 27, 1948 to Onnie Duke Peoples and Charles Plummer Peoples. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1967. He then attended North Carolina State University and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Troy began working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation while attending NC State. He enjoyed a 33 plus year career working in the Traffic Engineering Branch, earning his professional engineering license and eventually retiring as the State Traffic Engineer. He then began a second career in 2005 as a consultant with Stantec where he was a nationally renowned expert in Transportation Engineering. He was very proud of completing the four-year distance learning certificate program, Education for Ministry, offered at St. Michael's Episcopal church in partnership with Sewanee, the University of the South, School of Theology, which brought him closer to the Lord and strengthened his faith.



Troy's fun-loving spirit led him on many adventures over the years. Most notably, he enjoyed attending sporting events all over the United States and Canada, especially Major League Baseball games. He was a diehard NC State fan and held season tickets for Wolfpack Football, Basketball and Baseball. He was also a huge Carolina Panthers fan and attended almost every home game and some away games since the inception of the team. He could always be found enjoying these sporting events with family and friends but in particular his son and two grandsons. National Parks were one of Troy's many passions. He especially enjoyed visiting the western part of the United States with a particular fondness for the Black Hills in South Dakota. He enjoyed surf fishing on the North Carolina coast, dabbled in wheelchair snow skiing and enjoyed camping and hiking. In his twenties and thirties, Troy played wheelchair basketball for the Capital City Hustlers who played all over Virginia, North and South Carolina, and even the U.S. Virgin Islands. Troy was also an original member of the Raleigh Dart League and played for many years. Perhaps Troy's greatest passion besides his family was mentoring and inspiring young engineers. He had a special way of challenging others to see their potential and strive to achieve it.



He was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, friend and colleague, and touched numerous lives with his magnanimous personality and generous heart. He will be greatly missed by all.



Troy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Findlay Peoples, son Christopher Allen Peoples, daughter-in-law Robin Connor Peoples, and grandsons Connor Allen Peoples and Ryan Christopher Peoples, all of Raleigh, NC.



He was preceded in death by his father Charles Plummer Peoples, mother Onnie Duke Peoples and brother Charles Milton Peoples.



A memorial service will be held on February 18, 2019 at 2:00pm with a reception immediately following at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions Life Care, 205 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home & Crematory, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019