December 11, 1973 - April 17, 2019



Raleigh



Mr. Troy Allan Sager was born on December 11, 1973 in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away at age 45 on April 17, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Troy's positive spirit was a hallmark of his life and even as he approached death. He fought valiantly against cancer, believing at every moment he would be healed and convincing others that everything would be fine. Troy had a quietly infectious spirit that made an impression on everyone who spent time with him. One of the genuine good guys. Troy's life was cut short but not before he laid the foundation for an exceptional family that will proudly carry his legacy. Troy's passion was his family, especially his two beautiful sons who clearly reflect his daily joy for life. His two boys were the absolute greatest gift of his life. He was so proud of them. Maybe a close second was his passion for the Wolfpack. Troy graduated from NC State University and followed their football and basketball teams with impressive loyalty and intensity. He cherished taking his family and friends to NC State games and no doubt celebrated with extra zeal when they beat his wife and in-laws' alma maters of UNC and Duke. Troy also dedicated himself to his professional life most recently serving in a roll that he loved at Republic Services, as Assistant Division Controller. Even in sickness Troy remained committed to his job, working long hours when he was able, throughout his treatment. His dedication to his profession was like all things in his life he felt the sense of obligation to fulfill his responsibilities and to not burden others. Troy was the beloved husband of Annie Perry Sager. Their relationship was exceptional and admired by everyone who knew them. They experienced love that most couples work a lifetime to achieve. Although cut short, their relationship provided an example to those around them that humor, joy, faith and positivity could overcome all challenges. Troy found enjoyment in many of life's great pleasures. He loved sharing a great bottle of wine and collecting rare bourbons to sip with friends and always sought out a well crafted meal. He also loved the beach, especially his family's home on Sea Island, GA where Annie and Troy were married among family and friends. On most afternoons he could be found fishing in the surf and enjoying the peace and tranquility of the ocean while his boys ran carefree along the beach. He is survived by his wife Annie and two sons, Reed Sager (7) and Cliff Sager (4); his parents, Sandra Lavon Reed and Ted Louis Reed, grandmother, Helen Elizabeth Reed. His brother, David Reed; sister Lisa and husband Dan Schroeder; sister Nicole and husband Johnny Swinney; his mother and father in-law, Buff and Cliff Perry; his sister-in-law Beth Perry Skorich and brother brother-in-law Ford and wife Jeanene Perry; and many adoring nieces and nephews.



Those who wish may donate in Troy's name to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.



A family service will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life following on Monday, April 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at North Hills Club, 4824 Yadkin Dr, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27609.



A second celebration of life event will be held on Sunday April 28th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Winston-Salem at Old Town Club, 2875 Old Town Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.



