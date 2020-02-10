|
|
Trudy Batten Paul
March 27, 1948 – February 7, 2020
Wendell
Trudy Batten Paul, 71, died Friday. She was born in Johnston County to the late Nathan David & Mable Holder Batten. She retired from the Department of Corrections where she was a correctional officer. She was an ECU fan and she absolutely loved her husband, Charles R. Paul Jr., & her son, Master Officer Charles R. Paul, III.
Funeral 11 am, Tuesday, Baptist Tabernacle Church with burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her siblings, Joe Batten (Gwen), Treva Lewis (Fields), Fannie Holt, granddaughter, Charli Melinda Bacon, nieces, nephews, & special friends.
Flowers welcomed, or memorials may be made to Baptist Tabernacle Church.
Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell & other times, Fannie's home. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2020