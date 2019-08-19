|
Tuk Su Pak
December 9, 1931 - August 16, 2019
Raleigh
Tuk Su Pak, 87, of Raleigh NC, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Pak was born Dec. 9, 1931, in South Korea and immigrated to America and became a proud naturalized citizen on April 13, 1981.
Mr. Pak was married to Ho Young Pak on April 20, 1957; they were married 62 years.
He worked as a carpenter, a mechanic, and a computer chip manufacturing technician to support his family. He was a true renaissance man always improving and fixing things to best suit his family needs and the needs of others around him; however, his true passion was with the church and studying the Word daily with his wife.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Ho Young Pak; son, James Pak and his wife Myung Hee; daughter, Jenny and her husband Angus Tan; and his grandchildren, Joyce Tan, Daniel Pak, Michael Pak, and David Pak.
He was predeceased by his son, Sang Woo Pak.
The celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Aug. 21, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Crain of Raleigh Seventh-day Adventist Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:30am at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 19, 2019