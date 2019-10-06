Home

Tullia Hoover
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Beulah United Church of Christ Cemetery
Welcome, NC
Tullia Hoover


1918 - 2019
Tullia Hoover Obituary
Tullia Parker Hoover

October 6, 1918 - October 2, 2019

Lexington

Tullia Hill Parker Hoover, 100, died October 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, October 8 at Beulah United Church of Christ Cemetery in Welcome, NC, by the Rev. Tommy Wilson. She was born October 6, 1918, in Davidson County, to the late Thurston Permania (Manie) Hill and Ollie Jane Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, George Edward Parker, Jr. and William Glenn Hoover; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Shelby Parker; a stepson, George Edward Parker III; brothers Clifford E. Hill and Hobert Lynn Hill; sisters, Mary Koontz, Treva Mock, Inez Craver, Euphrozine Leonard and Thelma Leonard; and a step granddaughter, Margaret Becton Crumpler. Tullia was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Lexington, NC. She served as a volunteer with the Davidson County Red Cross Bloodmobile and the Lexington Hospital Auxiliary. She was a charter member of the Friends of Davidson County Library and served on the Lexington City Appearance Commission Board.

She had relocated from Lexington, NC to Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary, NC, to be near her family. In Cary, she attended Greenwood Forest Baptist Church. Tullia greatly appreciated the natural world and was known for her green thumb. She was a member of the Lexington Garden Club for many years. She enjoyed hiking in the mountains of North Carolina and New England. Surviving are two sons, John Hill Parker and his wife, Lynette, of Raleigh, NC and James F. Parker of Holly Springs, NC; granddaughter, Alice Lindsey Bogle and her husband, John of Durham, NC; grandson, Edward Glenn Parker and his wife, Enid; three great grandchildren, William, John and Robert Parker of Avon Park, Florida; step-grandchildren, Gregory Parker and his wife, Lois, of Greenville, SC; and Burks Crumpler and his wife Muzzy; along with many nieces and nephews in Davidson and Forsyth Counties, NC.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 436, Lexington, NC 27293 or the Glenaire Foundation, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC 27511.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 6, 2019
