Turner A. Gray



Raleigh



Turner A. Gray passed away March 2, 2019 at the age of 93. A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC with Military Honors.



Turner was born in Norfolk, VA on June 1, 1925 to Turner Pope Gray and Inez Cobb Gray. He moved to Raleigh as a young boy and graduated from Needham Broughton High School. He served in the U.S. Army European Theatre during WWII. Turner was married to Willa M. Patrick on June 18, 1949. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. His career was spent in fire and casualty insurance in various positions, ultimately retiring as a territory manager from Great American Insurance Company after 26 years.



Turner is survived by his daughter, Willa Gray Nipper (Howard); son, Thomas Alan Gray (Patty). He is also survived by four grandchildren: Adam Holloman (Kristen), Kelly Allard, Jenna Gray and Dustin Gray as well as four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willa; brother, Thomas Scott Gray and sister, Jane Gray Godbold.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease through the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina or the .



The family would like to thank the caring staff at Sunrise of Raleigh and Transitions LifeCare.



