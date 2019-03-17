Turner Vinson, Jr.



Clayton



Turner Vinson, Jr., 90, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. A service celebrating Turner's life will be held at First Baptist Church of Clayton on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home.



Turner was born on May 19, 1928 to the late Turner and Elizabeth Vinson. He was known as a gentle man of deep and abiding faith, honesty and integrity. He was a devoted husband and looked out for his family, especially his brother, Herman. He was known for his phenomenal memory and the history of Clayton and the Johnston County area. He loved his hometown.



Surviving are his brother, Herman Vinson and wife Val; daughter, Frankie Holder and husband Art; son, Bruce Wood and wife Diana; grandsons, Brent Wood and wife Heidi, David Holder and wife Julie; a granddaughter, Susan Ferome and husband Mike; great-granddaughters, Caitlin and Meredith Wood, Morgan and Anna Ferone and Evie Holder; great-grandsons, Harrison Ferone and Baden Holder; nieces and nephew, Beth Cox and husband, Doug, Julie Stewart, Danny Johnson, Jennifer Stewart. Great nieces and nephews, Jacob Stewart, Nathan Stewart, Amanda Sanders and husband Teddy, Pamela Hartley and husband Brett. Three great-great nieces and nephews and many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; his sister, Sue Stewart; a niece, Sue Johnson; nephews, David Stewart and C.T. Stewart.



A special thank you to friends and family for the many visits and cards that he cherished so much and to the people that cared for him at Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton, UNC Clayton Hospital and the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield.



The family suggest memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 35, Clayton, NC 27528. Online condolences may be made to the Vinson family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.