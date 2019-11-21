Home

Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
Tyson W. Steel


1976 - 2019
Tyson W. Steel Obituary
Tyson W. Steel

January 22,1976 - November 15, 2019

Raleigh

Tyson William Steel, 43, passed away on November 15, 2019 after a prolonged battle with his health. He has gone on to the great jazz club in the sky. He was born on January 22, 1976, in Crown Point, Indiana, the son of Kenneth and Cynthia Steel.

He graduated high school at Sanderson High in Raleigh. He would go on to work as a DJ and board operator at a Christian AM station, an auto detailer at Infiniti of Raleigh, and as register clerk at Harris Teeter. He also served as a caretaker for several years at a hunting lodge in Caswell County, NC.

He is survived by his two sisters, Holly Autry and Kelly Tigert along with his mother and stepfather, Cynthia and Preston Ingalls, as well as his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Kathy Steel and step-brother, Brett. He also had six nieces and two nephews.

Tyson was an avid lover of music, especially jazz. He named his dog, Mingus, after Charles Mingus, an American jazz double bassist, pianist, composer and bandleader.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Renaissance Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception.

Condolences: RFHR.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
