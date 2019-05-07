Undine Nye LeGrand



May 11, 1922 - May 5, 2019



Crossville, TN



Undine Nye LeGrand, of Crossville, TN, and formerly Raleigh, NC, passed away on May 5, 2019 at the age of 96.



She was born in Kings Mountain, NC, and attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. After graduation, she was teaching at Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley High) when an army recruiter offered her a position in Washington, DC at Headquarters, Army Service Forces in the Pentagon. She accepted and loved living in Washington, and was married there in 1945 to Captain Harry LeGrand, who had just returned from military duty in Europe.



During a marriage of 68 years, they lived in Atlanta, GA; McLean, VA, a suburb of Washington; Raleigh; and Crossville, TN. Her last employment was at North Carolina State University in the Division of Student Affairs. She often accompanied Harry on his many geology travels across the United States and several foreign countries. They also enjoyed many trips with friends, especially to England. Undine was beloved by a wide circle of friends.



Harry died in 2013, and Undine is survived by two sons: Harry LeGrand, Jr., of Raleigh; and Edmund LeGrand, along with his wife Marianne, of Crossville, TN and their two children, Emily and Steven. A private graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on May 7, 2019