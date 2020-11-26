CW4 James Thomas Davis, U.S. Army (Ret.)
November 21, 2020
Apex, North Carolina - James Thomas Davis, 70, of Apex, NC passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 21, 2020.
Tommy, as he was known to family and friends, was born and grew up in Johnston County, NC. After graduating from high school, he attended NC State University before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed a 20-year career in the military where he flew Huey and Blackhawk helicopters, served as a helicopter flight instructor, and retired as chief warrant officer four. Following his retirement from the army, Tommy pursued a 20-year career in engineering, retiring in January, 2020 with Wetherill Engineering, Inc.
Tommy was an avid outdoorsman and loved learning about birds, plants, and all forms of wildlife. His greatest joy was being with family, especially sharing time with his grandchildren.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mischa Hill Davis; parents Thurman and Margaret Davis; sister Pam Bounous (Lou); two sons John Davis and Justin Davis (Jessie); three stepchildren Stephen Lee (Rosemary), Eric Lee (Carrie), and Karen Inman (Charles); and six grandchildren (Delaney Davis, Jacob Davis, Will Davis, Macy Inman, Sam Davis, and Elliott Inman).
A private service will be held for immediate family members only due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, Apex (Salem-BC.org
); or to Hand of Hope Pregnancy Center (1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh, 27606).