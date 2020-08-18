V. Gloria Myers



February 14, 1931-August 14, 2020



Fearrington Village



V. Gloria Myers, also known as Glo, Nana, and Googie, died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home in Fearrington Village. She was born in Plainfield, NJ to Joseph Lucchesi and Maria Gambi Lucchesi. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Larry, who died in 2012.



She is survived by 3 sons: Larry and wife Sue of Morganton, GA; Brian and wife Carol of Winston-Salem; and Robert and wife Peggy of Chapel Hill; grandchildren Tom, Patrick and wife Molly, Caroline and husband Rob, Laura and husband Douglas, Sarah and husband Thomas, Henry, Amy and husband Tommy, and James; great-grandchildren Robbie, George, Ella, Cam, and Dom.



Gloria graduated with honors from Syracuse University. She began her career with Bell Labs before pausing to begin her family. She then worked as a newspaper graphic artist, and after moving to Chapel Hill, completed her career as a home designer/decorator for Security Building Company. Her imprint can still be seen on many of the finest homes in the Chapel Hill area.



A child of immigrants and survivor of childhood polio, Gloria was fiercely proud of her Italian heritage and her ability to "do" rather than be held back by any limitations. She was a master seamstress, making fashionable clothes for herself; re-fashioning off-the-rack clothes that were not up to her standards; making doll clothes for her granddaughters; and being the personal tailor to many of her friends, neighbors, and clergy. If you could work in speaking a bit of Italian during a visit with her, all the better for you, and for her. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were the sun and moon of her life in later years. She did her best to impart her love of Italian cooking and Christmas cookie baking to them; however, they are all playing for second-place.



Gloria was a parishioner and active member of The Newman Catholic Student Center in Chapel Hill for over 40 years where she had a particular passion for the Building and Maintenance of the parish and served as past-chair of the committee overseeing those areas.



The family will have a private funeral mass and internment. A larger memorial celebration will occur at a later date when conditions permit. The family would like to express special thanks to UNC Hospice who cared for Gloria, as well as her dedicated caregivers Genmy, Liliana, Veronica, Raquel, and Teresa who became family to Gloria as she completed her journey.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Myers Memorial Fund to Sustain the Newman Catholic Student Center Parish, 218 Pittsboro Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516-2738 or UNC Hospice, The Medical Foundation of North Carolina, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-1050. Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is handling arrangements for the Myers family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store