Vernon Wayne Adams
August 12, 1933 – August 17, 2019
Raleigh
V. Wayne Adams, 86, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 17, 2019.
Wayne was born in Decatur, IL., the son of Glen and Irene (Havener) Adams. He attended Decatur High and Millikin University in the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He served 8 years in the Army and Reserves.
Wayne was an active member of the church and various community organizations.
He is survived by his stepson Robert Palmer (Kim) of Raleigh; stepdaughter, Sally Palmer of Murrells Inlet, SC; four grandchildren, Logan and Taylor Palmer and Brooke and Justin Hobbs of Raleigh; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Raleigh on Saturday, August 31st. A visitation will begin at 10am followed by the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the s Project.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 22, 2019