Valeria
Strother Cobb
Raleigh
Valeria Strother Cobb, 91, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's on August 30, 2019 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born on March 22, 1928 in Granville County; she was the daughter of the late Alvah Theodore Strother and Zella Byrd Strother and wife of the late Alton H. Cobb, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter: Ann and husband, Haywood Hughes of Beaufort, NC; son, Alton H. Cobb, Jr. of Pitt County and Beaufort, NC; granddaughter, Anna Cobb Perkinson, Raleigh, NC; step-grandson, Robert Edward Hughes of Beaufort, NC; sisters, Edna Strother Nelson of Raleigh, NC and Margaret Strother Long of Virginia Beach, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson: Benjamin T. Cobb of Tarboro, NC; step-grandson, David Ashley Driggers-Hughes of Beaufort, NC; sister, Mary Strother Brown of Raleigh, NC; and two brothers, Allen and Linville Strother of Franklinton, NC.
Private Services were held at the Mausoleum of Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Valeria's memory to the SECU Hospice House at 426 Hospital Road in Smithfield, NC 27577.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 8, 2019