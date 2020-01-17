|
|
Vann Jackson Bass
February 28, 1936 - January 15,2020
Middlesex
VANN JACKSON BASS
February 28, 1936 – January 15,2020
Middlesex…………..Vann Jackson Bass, 83, passed away Thursday, January 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Morgan Family Cemetery, 45845 NC Hwy. 231, Middlesex, NC at 2:00 PM. Rev Tyler Cone will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Bass and Ethel Denton Bass, and sister Georgia Bass Sanders.
Mr. Bass leaves to cherish his memory a niece; Susan Carter (Kim) and four nephews; Douglas Sanders (Judy), David Sanders, Kent Sanders (Judy) and Greg Sanders (Brenda).
Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 17, 2020 6 to 8 PM at Spring Hope Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.springhopefh.com.
