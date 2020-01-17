Home

Spring Hope Funeral Home
7881 Webbs Mule Rd
Spring Hope, NC 27882
(252) 478-5560
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Hope Funeral Home
7881 Webbs Mule Rd
Spring Hope, NC 27882
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Morgan Family Cemetery
45845 NC Hwy. 231
Middlesex, NC
View Map
Vann Bass


1936 - 2020
Vann Bass Obituary
Vann Jackson Bass

February 28, 1936 - January 15,2020

Middlesex

Spring Hope Funeral Home

PO Box 448

7881 Webbs Mill Road

Spring Hope, NC 27882

Ph: (252) 478-5560

Fax: (252) 478-5591

N&O (PAID)

Spring Hope Enterprise (PAID)

Answering Service

Online

VANN JACKSON BASS

February 28, 1936 – January 15,2020

Middlesex…………..Vann Jackson Bass, 83, passed away Thursday, January 15, 2020.

Graveside services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Morgan Family Cemetery, 45845 NC Hwy. 231, Middlesex, NC at 2:00 PM. Rev Tyler Cone will officiate.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Bass and Ethel Denton Bass, and sister Georgia Bass Sanders.

Mr. Bass leaves to cherish his memory a niece; Susan Carter (Kim) and four nephews; Douglas Sanders (Judy), David Sanders, Kent Sanders (Judy) and Greg Sanders (Brenda).

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 17, 2020 6 to 8 PM at Spring Hope Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.springhopefh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
