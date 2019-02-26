Velma Mae (King) Armentrout



March 3, 1930 - February 24, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Velma Mae King Armentrout, 88, passed peacefully on February 24, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC. Velma was born on March 3, 1930 to the late Wilbur Gordon and Emma Evans King in Covington, Virginia. She grew up on Mill Branch and worked at the Covington Weaving Company in Covington, VA. She married Fred Armentrout on August 28, 1952, and was a homemaker, before moving to Cary in August, 1967. While in Cary, Velma worked for AMP, Inc. until she retired in 1986. After nearly 40 years in Cary, she and Fred moved to Fuquay-Varina, NC in 2005.



Velma is survived by her husband of 67 years, Fred Armentrout, and beloved dachshund, Casey, of the home; son, Rickie Armentrout and wife Lisa of Angier; daughter, Vickie Lucas and husband Joey of Pittsboro; grandchildren, Christian Armentrout of Fuquay-Varina, Nichole Armentrout of Clayton, Megan Lucas and fiancé Corey Shultz, and Hunter Lucas of Pittsboro; great-grandchildren, Ronnie and Sophia Mullins of Clayton, and baby Armentrout of Fuquay-Varina, due to arrive in May; nephews, Mike and Randy Paxton (Jill) of Covington, VA; nieces, Nelda Bowles (Carl) of Morganton, Linda Messer (Charles) of Wytheville, VA, and June McElroy (Keith) of Cary; special friend, Pauline Knick of Covington, VA.



Velma was predeceased by five brothers, Connie, Kermit, Gordon, Warren, and Earl King, and four sisters, Theresa, Grace, Rennie, and Maude, all of Covington, Virginia.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28th from 1:00-1:45 PM prior to the service at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 300 E. McIver St. Angier, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM following the visitation at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier. Burial will follow at Angier Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Angier, NC.



The family would like to thank her many friends and neighbors for the love and support they have shown us during this time. Special thanks to RN Kristin at WakeMed Cary and the many nurses and staff at Transitions Life, for taking such wonderful care of our mother. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare at transitionslife.org in memory of Velma.



Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019