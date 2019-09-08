|
Vera Joyce Dobbins
June 2, 1923 - August 28, 2019
Raleigh
Tribute to a life well lived: Vera peacefully departed this life to be with God and join her husband, Ed, and daughter, Amy, who have already transitioned to that higher realm. She leaves behind her other children, Diane, Roger and Clifford; grandchildren, Scott and Robyn; great grandchildren, Nicholas and Michael. Many other family and friends will miss her warm loving presence.
As a woman of gentle wisdom and quiet strength, Vera's life centered on her family and friends. She also served a long career as a registered nurse, giving aid, comfort and hope to many. Those who knew her well appreciate the gifts she shared: Loyalty to friends and family, honesty, sincerity, respectfulness, compassion, helpfulness, positivity, self-reliance, integrity, work ethic, cooperation, self-respect and a sense of humor.
We are comforted now by so many happy memories and how her noble character influenced our lives to a higher standard.
Her final resting place will be alongside her husband at Salisbury, NC National Cemetery. A private celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 8, 2019