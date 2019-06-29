Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Gathering Space at Greystone Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Greystone Baptist Church
Vergie Baxley


1919 - 2019
Vergie Baxley Obituary
Vergie Alton Leonard Baxley

July 19, 1919 – June 26, 2019

Raleigh

Vergie Alton Leonard Baxley moved to her heavenly home on June 26, 2019. She was born in Stem, NC on July 19, 1919 to William Kearney and Cora Journigan Leonard. She grew up on a tobacco farm in Franklinton, NC. She was a devoted and loving wife to Clegg G. Baxley for 60 years. Together they owned and operated Baxley's Food Service in Raleigh and for 43 years fed the people of Raleigh and NCSU. Many students lovingly called her "Mama." As avid Wolfpackers, Vergie and Bax were Wolfpack Club and Chancelor's Circle members. Serving people was their passion.

Vergie adored her two children, Barbara B. Brown (Bert- deceased) Smith (David) and William Baxley (Sandra).

Her six grandchildren, Debbie Brown, Shari Frederick (Eric), Paula Stafford (Greg), Gordon Brown (Lisa), Shannon Watkins (Battle) and Karla Holshouser, brought great joy to her life. She also showered lots of love on 19 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. Her love for others was known by all.

Family gatherings and reunions were highlights of her life. Enjoying nature at their home on Ocean Isle Beach brought years of fun and relaxation. Vergie was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, her sisters: Mabel, Nell, Dot, Evelyn and brothers: Larkin, Hermus, Ashby, and Howard.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.

Vergie and Bax had a business motto- "Make it a Habit to be Happy." Not only did they reflect this attribute in their business but in their personal lives as well.

Thanks to the staff at Springmoor Retirement center for their love, care and compassion.

The family will be receiving guests at noon Monday July 1, in the Gathering Space at Greystone Baptist Church followed by the service at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Raleigh Memorial Park following the service.

Flowers will be accepted. Donations may be made to Greystone Baptist Church, 7509 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27615; Springmoor Endowment, 1500 Sawmill Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27615; or any . Condolences may be left for the family at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com.

"Rest in Peace Mom"
Published in The News & Observer on June 29, 2019
