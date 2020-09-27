1/1
Verna May
Verna Fletcher May

Raleigh

Not everything in the year 1929 was so bad- for in July 1929, Jackie Fletcher was born to John and Verna Fletcher in Philadelphia, land of Strawbridges, street cars and the Phillies.

While Jackie was definitely a city girl, she also loved summering at the family cottage in Ocean City, New Jersey, land of lifeguards, jitneys, Dot's Bakery, saltwater taffy and the boardwalk. She may or may not have dated Jack Kelly, Grace's brother, who lived just around the corner.

After graduating from Temple University, Jackie married and had her first son Jim. She said aye as her husband enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Long Beach, California; land of sunshine and avocado trees. There, she had her second child, a daughter, Lisa, before driving back across county (in a convertible) to Florida- land of Burdines, jai alai, orange groves and her beloved Gators. Here her third child, a son, John, was born.

In 1967 the family moved to Raleigh- land of Belk, "we don't do it like that" and her Wolfpack. Every August, Jackie would say "Why on earth do children go to school before Labor Day- we don't do it like that." And we didn't.

Jackie was always busy- "put a nickel in it" she would say. She was a den mother, PTA president, Junior Women's Club member (she couldn't believe they invited a Northerner to join), a fierce and accomplished bridge player with a Life Masters achievement and an animal lover. Missing her are Teddy and Spot.

Jackie died peacefully in her sleep on September 19, 2020. She must have told God to put a nickel in it. May she rest in peace in Heaven swooning to the music of Frank Sinatra.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa May; son, John May and his wife, Blair. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Lauren of Asheville and Mac of Raleigh- the children of our brother, Jim May, who predeceased his mother.

Services will be private. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Verna. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
